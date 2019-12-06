Mr. Robert Reeve, who serves as a Paramedic/Firefighter at Naval Air Station Lemoore’s Fire Department, was recently recognized as Commander, Navy Region Southwest Civilian of the Year (non-supervisory). Reeve is a valuable resource to the department in all facets of Advanced Life Support services to the installation, and to installations across Commander, Navy Region Southwest.
“It’s an honor to represent NAS Lemoore," Reeve said. "Our Fed Fire team is representative of the larger NAS Lemoore team we belong to.”
Reeve’s outstanding performance led him to be the Fire Department’s unanimous selection for nomination of this award. Reeve was the lead Paramedic for an F-18 Super Hornet pilot suffering from hypoxia sickness. He quickly diagnosed the pilot’s symptoms and established oxygen to the airway while continuing his patient assessment and stabilizing his symptoms until the ambulance could transport the pilot to the nearest clinic thus ensuring minimal downtime of the pilot. Additionally, Reeve was the Lead Paramedic during the 2019 Central Valley Air Show hosted by Naval Air Station Lemoore.
He was in charge of three ambulances and directly dispatched them to 10 medical emergencies throughout the event, with one of them requiring transport off the installation.
“Robert is one of our most knowledgeable and professional Paramedics in the department,” said Chief Mark Belton, NAS Lemoore Federal Fire fire chief. “I continually request him for Emergency Medical Services tasks that need perfection in completion, for he is very proactive in getting them accomplished.”
As the Navy’s premier Strike Fighter Master Jet Base, Naval Air Station Lemoore provides the infrastructure, products, and services that enable Commander, Strike Fighter Wing Pacific and Commander, Joint Strike Fighter Wing squadrons to conduct operations in support of National Tasking; enables readiness through quality of life services; fosters and strengthens collaborative community relationships; and achieves installation efficiencies through innovation.
As the Naval shore installation management headquarters for the Southwest region (California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico), Navy Region Southwest provides coordination of base operating support functions for operating forces throughout the region.
