Rebuilding Lemoore's Super Hornet Fleet

Enter the Naval Aviation Maintenance Center for Excellence (NAMCE), Lemoore. This Naval Aviation Enterprise initiative was established in July of 2018 as a detachment under Strike Fighter Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet. Its goal is simple: to take long-term down aircraft, reconstitute them into flyable assets, and return them to the fleet.

Transferring long-term down aircraft to NAMCE relieves operational squadrons of the burden of maintaining them, allowing those squadrons to focus on accomplishing their mission. Meanwhile, the highly-trained maintainers at NAMCE are ideal for the task of restoring those aircraft to mission capable (MC) status. At its inception in the summer of 2018, NAMCE inducted 66 long-term down aircraft from the Lemoore flight line and set to work.

The process of rebuilding an aircraft that has not flown in years is no simple task. First, the aircraft are assessed to identify what level of work they need. NAMCE doesn’t have the space to fix them all at once though. According to Cmdr. Michael Windom, NAMCE’s Officer-in-Charge, “Up to six aircraft at a time are in the process of being rebuilt, or ‘in the oven’ as I call it. The rest are given Level 2 preservation to prevent further issues while they wait in line.”