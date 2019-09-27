Rear Adm. Bette Bolivar, Commander, Navy Region Southwest received a tour of Naval Air Station Lemoore on Sept. 26 during her two-day visit. She was also in attendance for NAS Lemoore Commanding Officer Change of Command ceremony on Sept. 27. Here are more photos from the visit.
