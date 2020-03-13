Ready? Go! NMCRS ADFD Has Begun

Even in a community rich with acronyms, this one was new to me. Do you have a guess? NMCRS ADFD: Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Active Duty Fund Drive.

NMCRS Lemoore kicked off our annual fund drive on Friday, March 6. Our 2020 Active Duty Fund Drive Chairman, NAS Lemoore Commanding Officer Captain Douglas Peterson, joined NMCRS Lemoore Acting Director Aimee Dexheimer and this year’s Active Duty Fund Drive Coordinators, Chiefs AMEC (AW/SW) Dominique Samuel and STSC (SS) Thomas Nix to kick-off the ADFD. Each shared their appreciation for the role that NMCRS plays in the life of Sailors and Marines here at NAS Lemoore and their support of the vision for this year’s fund drive.

Here’s how it works: every command has designated representatives, or Key Persons. Their goal is to contact 100% of the people in their command! It’s an aggressive goal, all with the intent of spreading the word about NMCRS and making service members aware of this year’s fund drive. Additionally, representatives are challenged to find unique fund raising opportunities within their command. What does this mean? Be on the lookout for bake sales and hot lunch specials! And, be ready to give.