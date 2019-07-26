The 56th annual Reno National Championship Air Races is once again on the horizon. This event is the one of the few places in the world where airplanes of different classes compete in a closed-course, low-level air race at breathtaking speeds in full view of spectators.
The event is held from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15. Tickets are available through the National Championship Air Races website at airrace.org and can also be purchased at the gate up through race week.
There are six classes of aircraft racing: Formula 1, Sport Biplanes, T-6 WWII trainers, Sport Class Fast Planes, Jet trainers, and the stars of the show, WWII / Korean War, piston powered fighter planes, called the Unlimited's.
All of these different types of aircraft, fly multiple "Heat type" qualifying races, with the final Gold Races, held on Sunday, the last day of the event. Along with all of the air racing going on, for five days, the Air Force Thunderbird Jet Demonstration team, will be preforming an exciting daily display, Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the event.
“The Unlimited Class of WWII Fighter Planes, some stock and some super-modified, fly a 9 mile low level pylon race course, at speeds between 350 mph up to over 500 mph.
Also in the air, will be a world renowned civilian Aerobatic pilot, Rob Holland, who has competed and won numerous "Aerobatic
Flying" contests, around the world and will be thrilling the Reno Air Races Fans daily.
