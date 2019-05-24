Sideout Volleyball Club from Lemoore California recently competed in the recent Northern California Volleyball Association (NCVA), Premiere Regional Championships and took 1st in the Gold Flight Division 2 - 16U age group. The team is comprised of both military Navy and Army dependents from both Lemoore and Hanford , and local area players. The team is comprised of comprised of both 8th and 9th graders. With their win, Sideout finished 13th place out of 128 teams in Northern California.
The Northern California Volleyball Association runs all the competitive volleyball from Central California up to all of Northern California; Premiere League ran from January 2, 2019 until May 19, 2019 with the girls playing in over eight weekend tournaments to make it to the finals. Thanks to all the players, parents and the NAS Lemoore Teen Center for the support.
