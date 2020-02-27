NMRTC Lemoore holds its first mentor minute workshop

NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE (February 21, 2020) -- Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore held its first ever mentor minute workshop for active duty personnel. This formulized speed dating style event brought together potential mentors and protégés from various departments around the command.

“This event was created to change the negative image that a lot of junior sailors have when being assigned a mentor,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Renauld Richardson and Mentorship Committee Member. “A lot of sailors look at having a mentor as a very intrusive process, which it is, but it's also a tool that if used properly can benefit you throughout your entire naval and civilian career.”

“I guarantee you there someone in this command that has the ability, knowledge and skills that you want and can help you get to where you want to go some day,” said Capt. Christopher Tepera, executive officer of NMRTCL as he spoke to the group of mentors and protégés.

The tables in the conference room were set up in a U-shape and the mentors were seated at the outer seats and the future protégés were seated on the inside seats. Every five minutes the protégés would shift over a seat to meet with a new potential mentor to ask questions.

