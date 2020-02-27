NHCL supports FFSC’s spouse orientation

NAS Lemoore -- Naval Health Clinic Lemoore (NHCL) and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore will support and provide resources for Fleet and Family Support Center’s (FFSC) Spouse Orientation event.

The quarterly spouse orientation will be held Wednesday, March 3 at Tailhook Tavern, 900 Bon Homme Richard Ave aboard NAS Lemoore from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration is encouraged by calling (559) 998-4042 or registering for free tickets on the Naval Air Station Lemoore FFSC Facebook page.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Information tables will be set up from clinic departments which will include: TRICARE/Healthcare Business, MHS GENESIS Patient Portal and the clinic’s Chief Experience Officer who will be available to help navigate your healthcare.

“Whether you are a seasoned or newly married military spouse and recently arrived to NAS Lemoore, the quarterly Spouse Orientation event is a great way to get to know your installation at a glance,” said Cindy Roland, Work and Family Life Specialist at FFSC. “You will have the opportunity to learn about all the resources available to you as a military spouse at your new home station. You will also have time to network, socialize with other spouses and meet your Ombudsman.”