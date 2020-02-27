NHCL supports FFSC’s spouse orientation

NAS Lemoore -- Naval Health Clinic Lemoore (NHCL) and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore will support and provide resources for Fleet and Family Support Center’s (FFSC) Spouse Orientation event.
The quarterly spouse orientation will be held Wednesday, March 3 at Tailhook Tavern, 900 Bon Homme Richard Ave aboard NAS Lemoore from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration is encouraged by calling (559) 998-4042 or registering for free tickets on the Naval Air Station Lemoore FFSC Facebook page.
Information tables will be set up from clinic departments which will include: TRICARE/Healthcare Business, MHS GENESIS Patient Portal and the clinic’s Chief Experience Officer who will be available to help navigate your healthcare.
“Whether you are a seasoned or newly married military spouse and recently arrived to NAS Lemoore, the quarterly Spouse Orientation event is a great way to get to know your installation at a glance,” said Cindy Roland, Work and Family Life Specialist at FFSC. “You will have the opportunity to learn about all the resources available to you as a military spouse at your new home station. You will also have time to network, socialize with other spouses and meet your Ombudsman.”
Other confirmed tables include: The Commissary, Child and Youth Programs, Fleet and Family Readiness Human Resources, Lincoln Military Housing, MWR, Navy Federal, Navy Exchange, Navy & Marine Corps Relief Society, Navy School Liaison Officer, Chaplain Services, Compass and Navy Legal.
Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore, co-located with Naval Health Clinic Lemoore ensures the readiness of its active duty service members and improves the lives of military families through the delivery of high-quality healthcare to over 18,000 eligible beneficiaries at NAS Lemoore, California and NAS Fallon, Nevada. The command also provides dental care and medical administrative support to Navy, Marine Corps and international students at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), Defense Language Institute and the Center for Information Dominance in Monterey, California.