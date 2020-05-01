NEX Guam Serving Three Squares a Day to Service Members on ROM

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GUAM — NEX Guam is serving three meals per day for those Sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) as well as a U.S. Marine Corps contingency, currently being quarantined or in restriction of movement (ROM) status on Naval Base Guam.

NEX Guam and its local food service contractor are preparing and delivering the meals to these service members. Global Food Service and its personnel, who also run the Student Meal Program at the Department of Defense Education Activity in Guam, prepare the food in an off-site location for NEX delivery. NEX Guam’s District Logistics Manager, Billy Melton, coordinates the “no touch” delivery of the food for the Sailors and Marines to pick up at McCool School, Santa Rita Gym and Apra Palm Housing. Meals are delivered three times per day, at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“It is such an honor to be able provide these meals for our military members during this time of uncertainty,” said Jill Erickson, Regional Food Services Manager, NEX Guam. “Our mission is to support quality goods and services to our men and women in uniform. NEX Guam is proud to be doing just that – in the form of three squares per day. We will be here for as long as they need us to be.”

NEX Guam has been supplying, on average, 2,100 meals a day since Apr. 2 when the program started. The food service support is being funded by the USS Theodore Roosevelt.