Naval Health Clinic Lemoore, including its two branch health clinics, will transition to the Defense Health Agency (DHA) on 1 October 2019.
To support NHCL transition, Navy Medicine is establishing a co-located Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC). Navy Medicine, through the NMRTC, retains command and control of the uniformed medical force, and maintains responsibility and authority for operational readiness. This includes the medical readiness of Sailors and Marines, as well as the clinical readiness of the medical force.
The NMRTC onboard Naval Air Station Lemoore will improve the ability of NHCL to meet the needs of operational commanders. Survivability of Navy and Marine Corps personnel in the future warfighting environment requires a medical force that’s ready to immediately deploy and save lives.
NMRTCs will report to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFA) and Pacific (NMFP), formerly known as Navy Medicine East and West, which in turn are accountable to the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery.
Captain David Breier will serve as both the MTF director under the DHA, and the NMRTC Commanding Officer under Navy Medicine.
By transferring Military Treatment Facilities administration and management to the Defense Health Agency, Navy Medicine will be able to increase focus on readiness and keeping our Sailors and Marines healthy and on the job. Likewise, it will enhance our ability to provide comprehensive operational support during sustained OPTEMPO while also creating opportunity to improve the readiness of the medical force to deliver high combat survival in the future.
The change in administration, management and control will be seamless to patients — service members, retirees, and family members — with little or no immediate effect on their experience of care.
This transition will drive better integration and standardization of care across all Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs) and create a single agency focused on enhancing access to care and the overall health care benefit for our patients.
To achieve Congress’ requirements in the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act, the DHA will assume administration and management of all military treatment facilities (MTFs). This transition will increase efficiency by eliminating duplication, and enhancing standardization and consistency across the military services.
For the foreseeable future, all facilities’ names will remain the same, and will maintain their Navy affiliation.
While DHA will be responsible for health care delivery and business operations, Navy Medicine will retain principal responsibility for operational readiness of the medical force.
NHCL was commissioned by BUMED on July 1, 1968, and provides quality health care to 32,000 eligible beneficiaries at NAS Lemoore, California and NAS Fallon, Nevada. The command also provides dental care and medical administrative support to Navy, Marine Corps and international students at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), Defense Language Institute and the Center for Information Dominance in Monterey, California.
