Naval Health Clinic Lemoore Holds Change of Command Ceremony

LEMOORE – Naval Health Clinic Lemoore welcomed a new commanding officer during a change of command ceremony when Capt. David Breier relieved Capt. Kristen Atterbury at the Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore base theatre on July 19.
Capt. Atterbury led the command through a time marked with unprecedented activity and change. The command was fully re-accredited by the Joint Commission, passed a Medical Inspector General Inspection with minimal findings, underwent numerous near flawless regulatory inspections and transitioned from a Hospital to a Health Clinic. Additionally, Capt. Atterbury oversaw the opening of an Urgent Care clinic, the celebration of its 50 year anniversary and a highly successful Leadership Symposium which featured a keynote session by the Director of the Defense Health Agency. During her tenure the command was also the recipient of numerous accolades to include the 2017 Radiology Team of the Year, the 2019 Information Technology Department of the Year and recognition as the number one facility in Navy Medicine for Healthcare Metrics as well as a Defense Health Agency Medical Home Port top performer. Capt. Atterbury praised the command and remarked, “As I stated in my Command Philosophy, the staff of Naval Health Clinic Lemoore represent the very best of Navy Medicine and you each have lived up to this. You represent the Navy’s values of honor, courage and commitment, and for that I am so proud to have served as your CO.”
The ceremony was presided over by Rear Adm. Paul Pearigen, Commander, Navy Medicine West and Chief of the Navy Medical Corps. He remarked about Capt. Atterbury, “you and your family should be as proud as I am of all that you have accomplished at Naval Health Clinic Lemoore, you have contributed to the Navy Medicine’s mission and the operational readiness of warfighters, and that is the essence of our role in Navy Medicine.”
Capt. Breier is the 24th commanding officer to lead the clinic and assumed command at a crucial point, just prior to the clinic’s upcoming transition to the Defense Health Agency (DHA) and launch of MHS Genesis, the new electronic health record for the Military Health System. Prior to assuming command of Naval Health Clinic Lemoore, Breier was stationed at the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) since June 2016 as the assistant deputy chief, financial management and also served as director of inspections for the Office of the Medical Inspector General.
NHCL was commissioned by BUMED on July 1, 1968, and provides quality health care to 32,000 eligible beneficiaries at NAS Lemoore, California and NAS Fallon, Nevada. The command also provides dental care and medical administrative support to Navy, Marine Corps and international students at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), Defense Language Institute and the Center for Information Dominance in Monterey, California.
