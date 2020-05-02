Naval Chaplaincy School and Center Provides "Weekly Words of Encouragement"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NEWPORT, R.I. (NNS) -- The team from the Naval Chaplaincy School and Center (NCSC) has recently begun a social media outreach for Sailors and their dependents entitled, "Weekly Words of Encouragement."

The purpose of the program, which began April 3, is to inspire faith and hope in the hearts and lives of people during the Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Each week, Capt. Carey Cash, NCSC commanding officer, uploads a video with encouraging words to the NCSC Facebook page. Other chaplains will soon post videos.

"In the midst of continuous changes, Sailors are offered the consistent message of God’s faithfulness and are encouraged to invest in their spiritual lives and the lives of others," said Cash.

According to Cash, the response to "Weekly Words of Encouragement" has been positive with hundreds of views per week along with an abundance of favorable comments and shares.

"Even as they are not able to worship in base chapels or in-person congregations, Sailors are encouraged and challenged through a good and timely word for the week," said Cash. "The Weekly Word offers a creative vehicle that points those we serve back to God - our source of strength, hope and assurance in the midst of life’s storms."