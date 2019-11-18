The 100th Annual Central Valley Veterans Day Parade was held in Fresno on November 11th. This parade honors all Veterans and is the largest Veterans Parade in the United States.
Dan Payne, CWO3 US Marine Corps, was the Grand Marshal for the parade. He is the existing Executive Officer and CEO of the Fresno Veterans Parade Board.
However the parade also had Grand Marshals representing each branch of the military. Captain Douglas M. Peterson, Commander Naval Air Station Lemoore, was the Grand Marshal for the Navy. Jack Armistead Jr. gave him a ride in his Corvette.
In addition, the Navy was led by the Naval Health Clinic Lemoore Color Guard Team. The team consisted of Hospital Corpsman HN Rojas from Los Angeles, HM1 Flores from Sanger, HN Farala from Oxnard and HM2 Arboleda from Bakersfield.
The parade began in front of City Hall on “P” Street, and the route was on Fresno Street, “M” Street, Tulare St. and “H” Street for just under four miles. There were 240 entries in the parade and over 50,000 spectators.
