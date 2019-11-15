Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Names its 2019 Sailor of the Year

PENSACOLA, Fla (NNS) -- The Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT) announced its domain-wide 2019 Sailor of the Year (SOY), Nov. 7.
CNATT selected Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Kimber N. Dominguez, who is assigned to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) Lemoore, Naval Air Station Lemoore, California. She serves as CNATTU Lemoore’s Learning Management Office department leading petty officer.
She was chosen from a group of 14 CNATT domain Sailors, who are part of the MyNavy HR force development team that takes Sailors from “street to fleet” by preparing new accession Sailors in aviation ratings and aviation maintenance officers with the skills to perform their jobs. They also continue to provide follow-on training at the right time in a Sailor’s career-long learning continuum.
“These Sailors are truly impressive,” said CNATT’s Command Master Chief Todd Strebin. “The strong competition between these outstanding professionals demonstrates the strength of our aviation training community.”
During the past year, Dominguez led a diverse team of 141 instructors overseeing 58 courses and executing 54,936 hours of instruction. She spearheaded the incorporation of a newly released instructor certification process. She also carried out the Training Management Assessment Program (TMAP) checklists, earning her recognition as a “Top Professional Performer” in leading CNATTU Lemoore to its first ever 100% on the triennial CNATT headquarters TMAP inspection.
“The hard work, dedication and professional development of Petty Officer Dominguez illustrates her dedication to training the next generation of aviation maintenance professionals,” said Strebin. “We are extremely proud of her selection as Sailor of the Year for the CNATT domain and to have her compete at the NETC level.”
Dominguez will join other Sailors within the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) enterprise as a candidate for NETC’s SOY honors.
Besides her training duties, she serves as the First Class Petty Officer’s Association president and is involved with SAILOR 360 Phase I and the command’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation program.
CNATT is a technical training agent for the Naval Aviation Enterprise, an organization designed to advance and sustain Naval Aviation warfighting capabilities at an affordable cost, under NETC.
