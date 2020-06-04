New Mass Communication Specialist Mobile Apps Pave Way for Modern Learning

Results of app testing throughout the fleet were unanimously positive, with junior MCs specifically complementing the accessibility and functionality.

"When I first opened the apps during the testing process, it was great to have something compact, easy to navigate and simple to understand,” said Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Lieberknecht, a recent graduate of the military photojournalism program at Syracuse University. “Now, instead of printing hundreds of pages or spending time scrolling through a digital document for a simple reference, the apps streamline study sessions and knowledge refreshment for MCs. The best part about the apps is not only the easy upload to your ETJ, but also that they are valuable sources to study while in the chow line, at home, or in your rack."

The apps are also the beginning stages of Center for Service Support’s (CSS) efforts to create similar RTM mobile apps for other ratings in their domain, including logistics specialist, yeoman, culinary specialist and personnel specialist.