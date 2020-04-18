Navy Ups the Ante on Reenlistment Bonuses

Another piece of good news for Sailors is there was a recent addition of 27 new skillsets to the SRB-eligible list. That means the current total of skillsets – rating and Navy Enlisted Classification and years of service combinations – is up to 102 across re-up zones A, B and C.

Zone A covers Sailors with up to six years of service. Zone B runs from six years to 10. Zone C then takes Sailors from 10 years up to 14 years.

Among the recent arrivals to the list are Aviation Boatswain’s Mate, Launch and Recovery, with offerings in Zones A and B, while fellow aviation rating Aviation Electrician’s Mates has recently added offerings for Zones A and C.

Meanwhile in the Surface Navy, Electrician’s Mates with the U35A skillset, Ships Surface Electrical Advanced Maintenance, were recently offered bonuses in Zone B. The same goes for all surface Sonar Technician as well as Information Systems Technicians with the H09A Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services skillset.

That’s not all. A total of 21 skillsets already on the list also recently saw an increase in payout levels. Another 25 saw a reduction while 29 skillsets stayed the same. The good news here is that no skillsets were eliminated.