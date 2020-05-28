Navy Issues COVID-19 Standardized Operational Guidance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WASHINGTON (NNS) -- The U.S. Navy issued new standardized operational guidance to the Fleet to combat the coronavirus pandemic this week.

The guidance lays out minimum actions required for Navy units to deploy safely in this environment. Deploying units across the fleet have already developed effective procedures for restriction of movement, isolation or quarantine periods. These procedures build continuously on lessons learned and are coordinated with the Navy Bureau of Medicine for the latest scientific efficacy and to ensure standardization across the force.

“Our forces continue to operate forward every day; the impact of COVID-19 on the global community only heightens the critical role our Navy plays in maintaining security and stability at sea,” said Vice Adm. Phillip Sawyer, the Navy’s operations chief in charge of coordinating the service’s response to COVID-19.

“As we learn more about this virus, the Navy will continue to take steps necessary to preserve our operational readiness while protecting the health of our forces.”