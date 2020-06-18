Navy Announces 2020 CAPT Joy Bright Hancock and MCPO Anna Der-Vartanian Leadership Award Recipients

Established in 1987, and open to both men and women, these leadership awards are presented annually to honor the visionary leadership of Navy service members whose ideals and dedication foster an inclusive culture while furthering the integration of women into the Navy.

After a thorough review of the nominations, the 2020 recipients of these exceptional leadership awards are:

Captain Joy Bright Hancock Leadership Award:

Senior Officer: Cmdr. Kim M. DaCosta-Azar, commanding officer, Unmanned Patrol Squadron 19, Jacksonville, Florida

Junior Officer: Lt. Megan C. Wilson, training officer, USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) home ported in Yokosuka, Japan

LDO/CWO: Chief Warrant Officer Jamie L. Evock, aviation ordnance branch officer, Patrol Squadron 47, Oak Harbor, Washington

Master Chief Anna Der-Vartanian Leadership Award:

Senior Enlisted: Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Submarines (SS/IW/AW) Angela K. Koogler, assistant communications officer, Submarine Squadron 19, Bangor, Washington

Junior Enlisted: Sonar Technician Surface 1st Class (SW) Nicole A. Guerrero, leading petty officer, Littoral Combat Ship Anti-Submarine Warfare GOLD, onboard USS Fort Worth (LCS 3), San Diego, California

Each application was graded on the criteria of inspirational and innovative leadership, professional accomplishments, character, command climate and community involvement. The award winners went above and beyond in every category, exhibiting extraordinary service.

Winners traditionally receive their awards at the annual Joint Women’s Leadership Symposium (JWLS). Due to the cancellation of this year’s JWLS, an appropriate awards presentation will be coordinated with each recipient’s command.

CAPT Joy Bright Hancock guided the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES) through difficult years in the later 1940s and early 1950s, a period that saw the Navy's women achieve status as part of the Regular Navy. Master Chief Anna Der-Vartanian made history as the first female in the U.S. Armed Forces to be promoted to the rank of E-9. Both of these iconic women spent the majority of their lives acting as stewards for female integration in the Navy.

