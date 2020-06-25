Naval War College Holds Virtual Ceremony for June 2020 Graduates

The keynote address was delivered by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, who is a 2000 graduate of the Naval War College.

Milley, a career Army officer, told students that his mission, as well as theirs as students of military history and strategy, is to prevent another great-power war and to maintain the great-power peace.

“I offer you three lessons to consider on how to prevent great-power war as you shortly become senior leaders: The first is vigilance,” said Milley, in a pre-recorded address.

“We must identify signs of aggression, especially during periods when we are weary from conflict or otherwise preoccupied. These are the times when aggressors sense opportunity,” he said.

The second lesson: Keep a high level of military readiness to underscore the concept of peace through strength, he said.

“Our adversaries will be deterred by our military capabilities and our resolve to use them. If deterrence fails, we must be prepared to fight and win,” Milley said.

The third lesson, Milley said, is the importance of allies and partners. “There is great strength in times of crisis when we and our allies and partners remain equally committed to a common cause,” he concluded.