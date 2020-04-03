Naval Surface Force Atlantic Announces Sea, Shore Sailor of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORFOLK, Va. (NNS) -- Rear Adm. Roy I. Kitchener, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT), announced Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Derek Rish as the 2019 Sea Sailor of the Year and Information Systems Technician 1st Class Chris Manley as the 2019 Shore Sailor of the Year, Mar. 30.

Rish and Manley were chosen from 16 finalists among SURFLANT subordinate commands.

Rish is a native of Raymore, Missouri, and is stationed aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided missile-cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61). After the announcement, Rish expressed both humility and surprise on the accomplishment.

“This is a great accomplishment for myself, but I really wish I could break it up and share the wealth,” Rish said. “From my own mentors to my most junior Sailors, they all deserve recognition too.”

Manley is a native of Victorvile, California, and is assigned to Naval Surface Force Atlantic. Manley shared many of Rish’s feelings after the announcement.

“I am surprised to say the least and this is a great recognition of many years of hard work,” Manley said. “I still have to strive for excellence and be the best Sailor and mentor I can be. I will savor this moment though with my peers and Sailors.”