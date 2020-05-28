Naval Officer Rescues Driver From Overturned Car

With smoke bellowing out from the overturned car’s engine area, Amos pulled a garden hose from the back of the house and started spraying everything down. His wife Rachel and a neighbor used fire extinguishers to help suppress the flames. As the flames and smoke began to slow, paramedics and police arrived on the scene to take statements and tend to the driver.

“Remarkably, the driver was able to walk away from the scene and did not need medical attention,” he said. “Rachel, and I are very grateful that no one was out walking along the street at the time. This definitely could have been a lot worse and we’re glad there were no serious injuries.”

Cmdr. Matthew Williams, the public works officer for Public Works Department New London, said Amos is always willing to jump in to help someone out, even in his day-to-day duties.

“It’s a reflection of who he is and what he stands for,” Williams said. “I think undoubtedly most of us would not hesitate to call 911, but I don't know that everyone would have jumped right into the situation like John did.

"His actions were not only brave, but upheld the values of a model citizen and naval officer.”