Naval Base San Diego mission ready while fighting COVID-19

Nieswiadomy understands the stress placed on his Sailors, the workforce and their families, especially when for some, duty comes first.

“Fighting the spread of COVID-19 is important because Naval Base San Diego is one of the largest military bases with many different missions within,’ said Culinary Specialist 1st Class Juan Nieto, NBSD base watch captain and Palm Desert, Calif. native.

“I am very proud to be a part of the base watch team with everything going on. Everyone is so professional and dedicated,” he said of his team.

NBSD has been planning for weeks for an influx of restriction of movement (ROM) Sailors to be housed in living facilities on base. Sailors placed on ROM have met at least one of the criteria requiring a 14-day quarantine period, such as coming from a location identified as high-risk or they have likely been exposed to COVID-19. The NBSD Fleet and Family Readiness Program has shifted operations to specific facilities to house ROM Sailors during their 14-day quarantine period.

“There are Sailors living on base under the Homeport Ashore program. If these Sailors get sick they need a place where they won’t come in contact with other Sailors, so we have set aside a number of rooms that can meet that requirement,” said Brandon Workman, director of the Fleet and Family Readiness program.