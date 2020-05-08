Naval Air Force Atlantic Welcomes New Commander

NORFOLK (NNS) — Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (COMNAVAIRLANT) held a change of command ceremony May 1 at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads in Norfolk.

Rear Adm. John Meier relieved Rear Adm. Roy Kelley during the time honored ceremony. Adm. Chris Grady, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) served as the presiding officer witnessing the ceremonial transfer of command leadership from Kelley to Meier.

The change of command ceremony traces its origins back to long before the United States was formed. It serves as an in-person hand-off from one commander to another in a show of unity, good order and coordination in front of those under the command.

During the ceremony, Grady emphasized the impact Kelley had on Naval Aviation throughout his impressive 36 years of service. Kelley, a native of Newark, Ohio, has served as COMNAVAIRLANT since September 2017, and prior to arriving at the type command (TYCOM), he served as the director of Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) Fleet Integration Office.

“To the AIRLANT staff and everyone within the naval aviation community, congratulations for the many accomplishments over the last few years,” said Grady, who recognized three pivotal improvements to AIRLANT during Kelley’s tenure, Super Hornet Mission Capable rates, improvement of the Naval Aviation culture, and USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) readiness. “And, Roy, very well done. Thanks to your leadership, I have great confidence about the future.”

During Kelley’s remarks he emphasized the positive impact the U.S. Navy has had on his life and that of his family during his last command tour in the U.S. Navy.

“I depart the Navy, a much better person for having been a part of this organization. The opportunities our service has given me have gone well beyond anything I could have ever imagined or asked for,” said Kelley.

During his speech, he quoted former President Ronald Reagan who emphasized the importance of leadership, “Surround yourself with the best people you can find, delegate authority, and don’t interfere.”

Throughout Naval Aviation history, added Kelley, has had a long and distinguished history, having proven itself the key element of success in world wars and conflicts of the Middle East.

“With our people and the advanced technology of our platforms, we will continue to positively impact the future of our world as we conduct our missions around the globe,” said Kelley.

Kelley took time out of his remarks to thank echelon leadership throughout CNAL for their tireless dedication to the mission of supporting Naval Aviation.

“Thanks for your leadership and what you do each day in leading our Sailors. It’s hard for many to grasp the enormity of the organizations you lead or the level of detail you go to in meeting mission. Keep focused on what’s ahead and making your organization better. The challenging times we are in will not last forever, but we must navigate our people through it, while remaining our Nation’s first line of defense,” said Kelley, who also recognized the entire CNAL staff for their unsung devotion to the mission.

During Kelley’s tenure as COMNAVAIRLANT, his efforts served to impact all phases of Naval Aviation, some of which include the introduction of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), transition of every major type, model, series aircraft, and the introduction of a new aircraft carrier class. He directly supported the training and employment of eight Carrier Strike Groups, supporting more than 600 naval aircraft flying more than 300,000 flight hours, both embarked and ashore.

While witnessing many firsts as the commander of the east coast TYCOM, the introduction of UAS capabilities to the fleet, such as the MQ-8B “Firescout”, will serve as the future for advanced weapon and sensor capabilities enabling the Navy to complete a myriad of mission sets. Kelley’s leadership with Unmanned Carrier-Launched Airborne Surveillance and Strike capability requirements will also serve to shape the future of UAS on aircraft carriers for years to come.

Other firsts that Kelley contributed toward was the co-leading of multi-command teams from various echelon leadership stakeholders to successfully coordinate the maiden deployment of the Joint Strike Fighter (F-35C).

Additionally, serving as the readiness lead for the Naval Aviation Enterprise (NAE), Kelley’s vision and leadership was the driving force in re-energizing enterprise efforts at the deckplate, major command, and senior leadership levels to overhaul readiness within Naval Aviation.

Kelley welcomed Meier as the incoming commander praising his leadership qualifications.

Meier, a native of Export, Pennsylvania, graduated from the U.S. Navy Academy in 1986, and was winged as a Naval Aviator in 1988. According to his official bio, Meier has participated in operations around the world since Operation Desert Storm, lead Southern Partnership Station, and built the crew and culture of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) as the aircraft carrier’s first commanding officer.

Grady recognized Meier as the right choice to lead the TYCOM.

“Oscar, your reputation as an intellectual leader and track record of providing innovative solutions to complex challenges will suit you well,” said Grady. “I am grateful to continue serving with you following your superb time at Naval Warfare Development Command.”

Meier’s remarks focused on the job at hand, the manning, training, and equipping of AIRLANT, but he also spent time talking about the important role each and every Sailor and their families play as it applies to overall warfighting readiness.

“I am humbled at the faith, confidence and responsibility you have placed with me,” said Meier, who recognized Kelley for his successes while in command. “Trigger, you set the table so well. It is a high honor to relieve you as Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic.”

Meier has accumulated over 4,000 flight hours and logged 675 carrier landings.

COMNAVAIRLANT is responsible for six nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, 54 aircraft squadrons, 1,200 aircraft and 43,000 officers, enlisted and civilian personnel based on the East Coast of the United States. It provides combat ready, sustainable naval air forces with the right personnel, properly trained and equipped, with a focus on readiness, operational excellence, interoperability, safety, and efficient resourcing.