Multinational space operators support successful return of DM-2

Multinational military space operators pose for a photo in the Combined Space Operations Center at Vandenberg AFB after the safe return of the Demonstration Mission 2. The combined team of U.S. and multinational exchange and liaison space operators coordinated with a global network of space and military operations centers to support the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft with recovery trajectory tracking, collision avoidance screening and warnings, and rapidly deployable global personnel recovery capabilities, in support of DM-2.