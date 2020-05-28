Mental Health During the Pandemic: Understanding How Your Mind Responds to Disasters

If you have tried these methods of adapting and still find yourself impacted by symptoms such as anxiety, irritability, depression, loss of sleep or appetite, you may consider asking for help to aid you through this transition. If you feel these symptoms are impacting your work, family or other important aspects of life, it is even more important to get help. Asking for help is a sign of strength. It shows that you are working to make yourself better.

The Navy has adopted the “No Wrong Door” approach to counseling. We have many ways to get help, and all are equally good. You can talk to a friend, shipmate or family member, a chaplain, someone at the Fleet and Family Support Center, your primary care provider, a mental health provider embedded in your command, a provider at a mental health clinic, or you can speak to a counselor over the phone via Military One Source. In order to protect you and your loved ones from the virus, these “doors” for help may involve telephone or virtual appointments right now, but the doors are all open waiting for you to enter.

If things develop into a crisis, and you find yourself thinking about hurting yourself or someone else, please get immediate care via 911 or by going to the nearest emergency room. Hospitals have systems in place to screen all patients for COVID-19 and to separate COVID-19 patients from other patients.