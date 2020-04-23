Meat and Potatoes: Under the quarantine microscope: What I’ve learned about my husband of 27 years

It all came into focus one day last week, when Francis gathered our daughters, Anna and Lilly, and me for an announcement. He sat at the head of the table, cleared his throat and began, “Ladies, I’ve made a decision. You’ve all been good during the coronavirus shut down, so you deserve a treat. Macy’s is having an online sale today, so go to their website and get whatever you want.” The girls’ eyes widened at the thought of trendy outfits and accessories. My mind flashed with images of updated home decor.

“You each get fifty dollars for your shopping spree,” he added with a self-approving nod, “because you deserve it.”

“Only fifty bucks?” I thought, but didn’t spoil the fun. Lilly’s 19-year-old-broke-college-kid face beamed with delight, and Anna’s 22-year-old-fashionista face got to the serious business of shopping on a budget.

At the end of the day, Lilly, who had unfortunately inherited my sickness for buying things just because they’re on sale, had put thirteen clearance items into the Macy’s online shopping cart. Anna, on the other hand, carefully selected one pair of pricy designer track pants. I picked a $20 set of cloth napkins, hoping that Daddy Warbucks would be happy that his little orphans came in under budget.