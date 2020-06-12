Meat and Potatoes: Recruiters apply past lessons learned to current crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Riding in a V-22 Osprey over the jungles of Liberia in search of suitable terrain to build treatment camps during the 2014 Ebola epidemic, young Army engineer Major Anthony Barbina had no idea that he was preparing for a job he would fill years later. All he knew was that his skills as a burgeoning military leader were being tested.

“People were in rough shape, gaunt and haggard, throwing up all the time,” Lieutenant Colonel Barbina, now the Commander for the U.S. Army New England Recruiting Battalion, described the Ebola patients treated in camps that his team built during Operation United Assistance in 2014.

The Ebola Treatment Units were constructed where they were needed most — outside affected villages, in the city of Monrovia, near an abandoned mine. The makeshift facilities had space for beds and a cleaning area for medical personnel to change into protective gear.

“No visitors were allowed. Family members would stand outside the fences trying to catch sight of their loved ones.” Barbina recalled that Ebola differed from the novel coronavirus in that it was more difficult to contract, but far more deadly. “Most loved ones went in and did not come back out.”