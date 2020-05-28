Meat and Potatoes: Pandemic ramps up PCS move rivalries

Two thirds of PCS moves have been delayed, causing a massive back up. Some military families who had already started the moving process, got trapped in limbo between two locations, paying double housing costs due to leases or mortgages executed before the Stop Movement Order. Others shipped household goods and moved into temporary housing, then got stuck without their belongings. Parents can’t register their children for the 2020-2021 school year because they don’t know where they will be living. Kids who planned to enter new schools at the end of summer, may have to enroll mid-school-year, making it more difficult for them to adjust socially and academically. While Congress is working to pass legislation which would provide financial relief to many of the affected families, uncertainty and stress abounds.