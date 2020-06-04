Meat and Potatoes of Life: Clean freaks now comfortable in the splotlight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

At the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, people everywhere ran frantically to the stores, clearing the shelves of disinfectant, bleach and cleaning supplies. Other than a smidge of toilet-paper-panic, I never felt an urgency to stockpile to prepare for the crisis. Why? Because I’ve been a clean freak all my life.

From a very young age, I’ve felt the need to clean and organize my surroundings. As a child, I categorized my toys and trinkets, sorting and storing them in boxes and bins. Everything had its place, and if anything was out of place, I didn’t feel right until it was returned to its place. By the time I had my own kids and a house to take care of, I had developed a routine that kept everything and everyone ship shape. To me, cleanliness represented control.

Which is why, every morning at eight-o-clock, a little ray of sunshine comes through the window in my front door and threatens to ruin my life. It taunts me, mocks me, and points a gleaming spotlight directly on my flaws, exposing them to the world. It shines right on what I thought was my clean floor, magnifying remnants of dog hair, dirt, and dust, making me feel like I’m losing control.