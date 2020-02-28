Meat and Potatoes: If trends continue, is draft inevitable?

The Blue Star survey and other research indicate a steady widening of the military-civilian divide that began after the draft ended in 1973, and a decrease in the propensity of young adults to serve, slowly turning the military into an insular and largely ignored subset of the U.S. population.

Today, public war protests are rare, even though the American public disapproves of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq as much as it did the Vietnam War. During the January face off with Iran, the public sat up and took interest … for a millisecond. “[P]ublic interest died away as quickly as it had arisen…The American public tends to only pay close attention to military matters during moments of crisis,” says Thomas Brody, a student journalist at University of Amherst.

Complicating concern over the growing disinterest in military issues is decreasing interest in military service. According to the survey, the number of Americans who serve has dropped to roughly 0.5%. Furthermore, the most significant recruiting factor today is whether one comes from a military family. In 2019, 79% of those who enlisted in the Army had a military family member. Considering that the number of young adults who have parents who served has decreased from 40% in the 1990s to only 15% today, it doesn’t take a military analyst to see a problem with the long-term sustainability of our all-volunteer force.