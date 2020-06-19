Meat and Potatoes: Family vacation socializing then and now

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Mom, how did you meet people your age during your family vacation?” my 22-year-old daughter Anna asked a couple of weeks ago, during the 13-hour car ride to our North Carolina beach cottage. We would be picking up Anna’s college roommate on the way. Clearly, the girls were weighing their vacation social options.

I dug deep into my faded memory bank. There were a few beach stories I would NOT tell her; however, I had had plenty of relatively innocent experiences in my youth that were worth recounting. The beach cottage had been in my extended family since 1979, when it was outfitted with groovy gold shag carpeting, matching plaid This End Up furniture, and a circular red painted fireplace. That house was where I spent all my childhood family vacations, where I met my husband, and where we’ve taken our own family vacations every summer.

Three lots away was the Atlantic Ocean — sea oats, golden sand and green-blue water stretching for miles along the narrow, hurricane-battered barrier reef that runs from the Virginia border south to Duck, Nags Head, Hatteras, Okracoke, Cape Lookout and Emerald Isle.

When adolescence descended and my social life became paramount, I kept a vigil from my beach towel or walked the shoreline, scanning the clusters of umbrellas and chairs for boys and girls my age.