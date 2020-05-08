Meat and Potatoes: Even garden-variety milspouses inspire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’ve always been a bit of a loner. This may seem to contradict my image as class clown, columnist, and book author — but it’s true nonetheless, and it has affected me as a military spouse.

I’ve always taken longer than most to make friends. As a young child, I often played alone. As a teen, I had goofy girlfriends, but lots of insecurities, too. Humor became my cover.

Whatever the reason, loner became my natural default mode. Our mobile military lifestyle added another social challenge. When our family moved to a new location, I had to muster the courage to put myself out there, and face possible rejection. No matter how old I was, I relived middle school every time we moved. “Will they like me? Will they think I’m funny? Will I be included?” I wondered well into my late 40s.

Becoming a writer made matters worse, because it was necessary for me write, alone, for hours at a time. When we lived on base, spouses assumed that I was stand-offish because I wasn’t out on the shared patio or around the fire pit with everyone else. In reality, I was just trying to be successful as a writer, but I felt inadequate in military spouse social circles nevertheless.