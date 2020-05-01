Meat and Potatoes: college talk tips

They don't collect twigs, preen their feathers, or engage in elaborate mating rituals. But, empty nesters have "been there, done that" when it comes to parenting. Interacting with these seasoned veterans around backyard fire pits and at the dog park taught me that those college pick talks are not what they seem.

I learned the hard way that, when people ask, "What college did Little Suzie decide on?" they really want to know, "Did she get any rejection letters?" And when you answer, “She’s going to State," they are tabulating all prior conversations in an attempt to figure out the schools that gave Suzie the Heisman.

In order to diffuse their natural curiosity, it’s best to be frank. Tell them which schools declined to accept your child's application. However, do not be tempted to add, "We’re actually happy that Little Johnny didn't get into Old Ivy, it just wasn't the right fit for him." The listener will only hear, "Little Johnny’s ‘Ds’ in Chemistry came back to bite him, and besides, those ivy leaguers are stuck up anyway."