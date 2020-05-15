Markovich relieves Bates as Commander, Strike Fighter Wing Pacific

Bates’ insightful leadership was crucial to multiple squadron transitions, maintenance reform efforts and manning challenges, ensuring achievement of the most combat-ready and capable fighting force prepared for today’s global threat. He was a key figure in the transformation of the Naval Aviation Enterprise at NAS Lemoore. His leadership and direction yielded 341 mission capable (MC) Super Hornets for seven carrier air wings, deployed throughout the Fifth, Sixth and Seventh Fleets’ areas of responsibility (AOR). Bates continually challenged current business rules and practices, leading to additional efficiencies and overall improvement of aircraft availability. Because of this, he and his team accomplished unprecedented readiness levels and met the Secretary of Defense’s initiative of 341 MC Super Hornets. Bates was fully immersed in the readiness recovery effort and was the catalyst behind the overwhelming success of the Naval Aviation Maintenance Center for Excellence (NAMCE). Since it’s start-up in early 2018, NAMCE was designed as a dedicated assessment repair facility for long-term down aircraft from squadrons that do not have the capability or parts to repair them. Bates’ commitment to the absolute success of this new program restored 16 long-term down aircraft in support of Fleet operations.