Markovich relieves Bates as Commander, Strike Fighter Wing Pacific

NAS LEMOORE — There was a changing of the guard aboard Naval Air Station Lemoore, Thursday, May 7 when Capt. Bobby Markovich relieved Capt. James Bates as Commander, Strike Fighter Wing Pacific (CSFWP).
After an airborne change-of-command, Vice Adm. DeWolfe Miller III, Commander Naval Air Forces, joined the incoming and outgoing commodores via teleconference. Bates, from Bethlehem, Conn., assumed the role as commodore in December 2018 during a critical time in the command’s history when the spotlight on the strike fighter community was highlighted by a growing demand signal for readiness and lethal strike fighter squadrons.
Throughout his tour as Commodore, Bates and his team helped prepare carrier air wings (CVW) to meet global Navy commitments. CSFWP has manned and equipped five of the seven CVWs that have deployed in the last 18 months, including forward-deployed Carrier Air Wing 5’s standard patrols.
Bates’ insightful leadership was crucial to multiple squadron transitions, maintenance reform efforts and manning challenges, ensuring achievement of the most combat-ready and capable fighting force prepared for today’s global threat. He was a key figure in the transformation of the Naval Aviation Enterprise at NAS Lemoore. His leadership and direction yielded 341 mission capable (MC) Super Hornets for seven carrier air wings, deployed throughout the Fifth, Sixth and Seventh Fleets’ areas of responsibility (AOR). Bates continually challenged current business rules and practices, leading to additional efficiencies and overall improvement of aircraft availability. Because of this, he and his team accomplished unprecedented readiness levels and met the Secretary of Defense’s initiative of 341 MC Super Hornets. Bates was fully immersed in the readiness recovery effort and was the catalyst behind the overwhelming success of the Naval Aviation Maintenance Center for Excellence (NAMCE). Since it’s start-up in early 2018, NAMCE was designed as a dedicated assessment repair facility for long-term down aircraft from squadrons that do not have the capability or parts to repair them. Bates’ commitment to the absolute success of this new program restored 16 long-term down aircraft in support of Fleet operations.
Bates first enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1987 before receiving his commission from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1995. He previously served as the commanding officer for Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2 “Bounty Hunters” in 2012. During his tenure at VFA-2, the squadron received the Battle "E" and Rear Admiral C. Wade McCluskey Award as the Navy's top Strike Fighter squadron. Following his Command tour, Captain Bates served as the Policy Division (J52) Deputy at United States Special Operations Command in Tampa, Fla. He reported to Commander, Strike Fighter Wing Pacific as the Deputy Commodore in December 2017 before assuming command in December, 2018.
"When I look across the Lemoore flight line, I see what hard work and grit can do on a grand scale. I see a team of dedicated and hard-working Sailors who understand how their contribution enables readiness and lethality," said Bates. "When we started, we had a big number to reach and the team achieved that number. Going forward, the team understands that a sustained effort will be required to ensure lethal assets are available to answer the Nation’s bidding. The foundation in Lemoore is strong and expansion of current initiatives is on a glide slope to exceed all expectations."
Bates is succeeded by Capt. Bobby Markovich, who previously served as the commanding officer for Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83, “Rampagers” in 2010 before reporting to COMNAVCENT, Bahrain as the Future Operations Director. While assigned to the Joint Staff, J5, he served as a political-military planner in Western Hemisphere, Homeland Division, Defense Support of Civil Authorities, the J5 lead to the Chairman's New Administration Transition Team and the Executive Assistant to the Vice Director for Strategic Plans and Policy. Markovich accepted orders in December 2018 to Strike Fighter Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet as the Deputy Commodore of the largest Type Wing in the U.S. Navy.
Commander, Strike Fighter Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet provides combat-ready strike fighter squadrons trained to conduct carrier-based, all weather, attack, fighter and support missions as required by the fleet tactical commander. Commander, Strike Fighter Wing maintains close liaison with Commander Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet and embarked Air Wing commanders in the execution of this mission.
