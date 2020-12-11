Local woman sets out to find ship-in-a-bottle created by her NAS Lemoore veteran father. 

Growing up in a Navy family, Cheryl Symonds was used to leaving things and places she loved every few years. Her father, Peter Bauer, was a Naval Officer in hospital administration. He and his beloved high school sweetheart, and wife of over 50 years, Claire, grew up in Green Bay, Wisconsin, but raised their three daughters around the U.S., where ever the Navy sent them.
Peter was quite the craftsman, his love of history and old ships collided in a beautiful way when he started building model ships as a side hobby. His ships were never from a kit, but from plans he would find, making all of the components himself, by hand and to scale. As word of mouth spread among friends and colleagues, his model ships were in a steady demand, and for many years, his side hobby was earning him more than his salary as a Naval officer!
Unfortunately, for the family, Peter never kept any of his ships. His daughters have lots of newspaper articles, photos, and records of what he built, but had none of the beautiful models. After Peter and his wife passed away unexpectedly in 2016, Cheryl, the youngest of the three daughters, set out on a mission to find one, a priceless piece of family history and nostalgia, to bring home to the family!
She started going through a photo book their mom made of some of the models with information about who they were made for and the location. She had a few promising leads. A retired Navy friend of his sent Cheryl a message on Facebook and said that one of her dad’s ships was located in the Officers Club at NAS Great Lakes when he was stationed there, but that it was some time ago and there had been some remodeling since then.
After a few phone calls, she found one ship that he had fully restored, still located on display at the historic Bell Tower building on the base. Cheryl and her sister Lisa went by there on a trip back to the Midwest in 2018, and were able to go on the base and see it.
Another lead was a ship made for a bicentennial celebration in 1976 for NAS Camp Lejeune Naval Hospital. Cheryl sent a letter to them, and received confirmation and photos that the ship was indeed still on display there at the hospital, and safely in the property of the U.S. Navy, where it will remain. They were happy to hear that it is still being enjoyed at the hospital.
Cheryl had pretty much given up hope of getting a ship back in the family, when a random google search she did recently, with all the extra free time spent at home, turned up a photo from an online auction site in 2014. She emailed the contact of the auction, and asked if it was possible to forward her information to whomever purchased the ship.
They responded and said they would do that, but couldn’t provide any more specific information, of course. Not expecting much, she surprisingly received a call the very next day from a nice gentleman with a sweet, southern drawl in North Carolina. He is a retired Marine and attorney, a collector of model ships, and runs an antique store now. He explained to her that he had purchased her father’s ship through the online auction, and recently had decided to place it up for sale in his store, as he had a larger one, too, and his wife wanted him to scale down his collection a bit! He offered it back to the family, at a reasonable sales price, and the price of shipping. Cheryl and her sisters happily sent the money off to him, his shop worker expertly packed it up, and they prayed that it would survive the long haul to Park City, Utah.
They had decided to “dock” it at her sister’s vacation home for now, for visiting family and friends to enjoy. Sent by ground transportation, and with many prayers, it miraculously survived, everything in place, with only one small tiny cannon floating around the bottom of the glass case. Cheryl and her family consider this a victory, and are so happy to have the ship back home. Oddly enough, he finished this ship, and sold it, in 1981 to a friend of his when he was stationed here at NAS Lemoore (and it was featured in the Hanford Sentinel in an article).
After sailing around the U.S., it’s finally back where it belongs, in the Bauer family, where it will remain. Cheryl knows that her dad is looking down with a huge smile on his face, with the pride he always had for his craft.
Local woman sets out to find ship-in-a-bottle created by her NAS Lemoore veteran father.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!