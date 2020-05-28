Lemoore resident recognized as Sailor of the Year

Dominguez has been in the Navy for 10 years and is currently serving at Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) Lemoore. (CNATTU) Lemoore teaches sailors and Marines how to troubleshoot and maintain aircraft systems to succeed in combat. As the Learning Management Office Leading Petty Officer, Dominguez is responsible for leading 92 instructors and managing 58 courses. "The most important part of my job is making sure the sailors that come through (CNATTU) are fully trained so when they go to the fleet they understand that they are the most valuable assets to the Navy," said Dominguez. "The most important part of my job is making sure the sailors that come through (CNATTU) are fully trained so when they go to the fleet they understand that they are the most valuable assets to the Navy," said Dominguez.

“Dominguez is the most driven professional I have had the privilege to serve with in 33 years," said (CNATTU) Lemoore's Commanding Officer, Commander Ronnie Harper. "She cares as much about her shipmates as her job and does everything in her power to make sure the sailors and Marines that she leads are living up to her incredibly high standard. She is the consummate professional, who is an outstanding role model for all to emulate. We are very lucky to have her on our team. She is the total package!”