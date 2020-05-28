Lemoore resident recognized as Sailor of the Year

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Chief Petty Officer Kimber Nash Dominguez, an aviation ordnanceman and resident of Lemoore, California, was recently selected as Sailor of the Year. According to Navy officials, the SOY Program recognizes sailors who best represent the large number of superior dedicated professionals serving in a particular type of duty as assigned.
"This award is a direct reflection of all the hard work put in by my peers and sailors," said Dominguez. "I am grateful for my mentors who have guided me throughout my career."
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Dominguez, as well as others at the command, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
