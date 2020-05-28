Lemoore resident recognized as Sailor of the Year
0 comments

Lemoore resident recognized as Sailor of the Year

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
AOC Dominguez, Kimber (large).jpg

Chief Petty Officer Kimber Nash Dominguez has been named Sailor of the Year.

 CONTRIBUTED

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Chief Petty Officer Kimber Nash Dominguez, an aviation ordnanceman and resident of Lemoore, California, was recently selected as Sailor of the Year. According to Navy officials, the SOY Program recognizes sailors who best represent the large number of superior dedicated professionals serving in a particular type of duty as assigned.

"This award is a direct reflection of all the hard work put in by my peers and sailors," said Dominguez. "I am grateful for my mentors who have guided me throughout my career."

Dominguez has been in the Navy for 10 years and is currently serving at Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) Lemoore. (CNATTU) Lemoore teaches sailors and Marines how to troubleshoot and maintain aircraft systems to succeed in combat. 
 
As the Learning Management Office Leading Petty Officer, Dominguez is responsible for leading 92 instructors and managing 58 courses.
 
"The most important part of my job is making sure the sailors that come through (CNATTU) are fully trained so when they go to the fleet they understand that they are the most valuable assets to the Navy," said Dominguez.
 
“Dominguez is the most driven professional I have had the privilege to serve with in 33 years," said (CNATTU) Lemoore's Commanding Officer, Commander Ronnie Harper. "She cares as much about her shipmates as her job and does everything in her power to make sure the sailors and Marines that she leads are living up to her incredibly high standard. She is the consummate professional, who is an outstanding role model for all to emulate. We are very lucky to have her on our team. She is the total package!”

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Dominguez, as well as others at the command, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.

"The Navy has taught me the value of teamwork and always giving 100 percent," said Dominguez.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News