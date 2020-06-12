It’s Important for Military Families to Fill Out Census Forms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For Kings County, active duty military at NAS Lemoore, veterans and their families are an important part of community life — whether they live on base, in nearby towns or are deployed or stationed overseas.

But military families may not realize just how important they are when it comes to the 2020 Census. They should know that the 2020 Census will have an impact on their communities’ political representation and billions of dollars in funding annually for the next 10 years.

State, local and federal officials will use data from the 2020 Census to determine funding for infrastructure and critical public services such as hospitals, schools, emergency response services and road maintenance and construction. All are services that military members, veterans and their families use while they live in a community. And it’s important that everyone is counted. The California Department of Finance estimates that the state and local communities miss out on $1,000 a year in federal funding for each person who is not counted.