Inspired by family, new nurse practitioner begins Adventist career

HANFORD — Board-certified family nurse practitioner Maribel Torres, MSN, FNP-C, has joined Adventist Health Medical Office – Hanford Specialty. Torres provides gastrointestinal, diabetes and hypertension consultations as well as treatments. She frequently cares for patients with stomach and other gastrointestinal disorders as well as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).
“My family and my community are my inspiration to work in the medical field and provide care to those in need,” she says. “I want my patients to know I am here to care for them. I will listen, respect them and guide them to better health.”
Torres earned a master’s degree in nursing and her family nurse practitioner certification from Fresno Pacific University. She has achieved many awards and recognition throughout her education and career. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, American Association of Critical Care Nurses and California Association of Nurse Practitioners.
When not caring for patients, Torres enjoys spending time with her husband and their daughters as well as their extended family.
She’s accepting new patients at Adventist Health Medical Office – Hanford Specialty, 1025 N. Douty St., with a phone number of 559-537-0170.
