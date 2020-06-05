I Am Navy Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Marc Gasbarri

“This installation and being able to see how much the radiologic team is able to progress in the field with this new equipment is very high up there in my career highlights,” he said. “But the overall best part in my career is very difficult to choose. I would truly say the pride I get when I am approached by another staff member or one of the students asking for help in imaging, or asking my opinion on how I would conduct a specific image, or what I recommend to provide the best care possible. Daily events like that truly make my work worthwhile and is a major reason I continue to want to better myself and those around me.”