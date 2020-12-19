Fresno County reminds public of multiple ways to apply for and access social services

FRESNO — In these difficult times, there may be services available that can help families get through. Many families are experiencing challenges that they never thought they would face. The Fresno County Department of Social Services (DSS) may be able to help. There are a variety of ways for Fresno County residents to apply for and access assistance and services.
“For much of the last year we have adapted our services to continue meeting the needs of those we serve while also protecting health and safety of our clients and our staff,” says Delfino Neira, Director of the Department of Social Services. “Despite the challenges of a pandemic, the many diverse needs within our community remain and the demand has only increased. While services may look different, we are committed to ensuring all who need assistance have options to safely access the resources they need.”
DSS administers a wide variety of programs that can help residents in need. These include help with food, health insurance, job training, homeless assistance, and emergency cash assistance. There are several ways the community can access DSS services:
- Find general information at www.fresnocountyca.gov/DSSassist
- Apply for services online at www.MyBenefitscalwin.org
- Call the DSS Service Center at 1-855-832-8082
The Department of Social Services is launching a local information and awareness campaign this week to help encourage Fresno County residents to take advantage of these resources should they need assistance.
For more information, please visit www.fresnocountyca.gov/DSSassist
