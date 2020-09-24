You have permission to edit this article.
For ninth year, Navy Exchange Customers support Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society
This past spring, NEX customers had the opportunity to support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) by purchasing $5 benefit tickets at NEX stores and online. Through the Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) NMCRS Benefit Ticket Spring Campaign, NEX customers donated $191,856 to the organization.

“For the past nine years, NEX customers have supported the NMCRS throughout Benefit Ticket campaign,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, NEXCOM. “This year, even with the constraints our customers were under due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they still supported this organization. As always, NEXCOM is proud to present these customer donations to the NMCRS so they can continue with their work of supporting our military members and their families.”

Since 2011, NEXCOM has been partnering with NMCRS on an annual fund raising effort. Since its inception, NEX patrons have donated nearly $3 million through this effort.

 

