Exceptional Family Member Program Survey: 'We Want to Hear from Our Sailors'

WASHINGTON (NNS) -- The Navy wants to hear from Sailors and families enrolled in its Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) through a survey that is open now through June 15.

Although caring for family members with special needs can present unique challenges, with the assistance of the Navy’s EFMP, Sailors can rely on various services and professionals to support them and their loves ones, according to LaToya Travis, EFMP program analyst with Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC).

“We want to hear from our Sailors about their experiences and what we can do to better support them and their loved ones,” said Travis. “It is always our goal to consistently improve our services and programs. The input from our Sailors through this anonymous survey will help us achieve that goal.”

Sailors with families with special needs registered in the EFMP in the past 12 months are strongly encouraged to provide their feedback about the program. Although one adult member of the household should complete the survey, program officials encourage spouses to participate as well. Link to the survey: https://surveys.max.gov/index.php/724986?lang=en.