Exceptional Family Member Program Survey: 'We Want to Hear from Our Sailors'

WASHINGTON (NNS) -- The Navy wants to hear from Sailors and families enrolled in its Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) through a survey that is open now through June 15.
Although caring for family members with special needs can present unique challenges, with the assistance of the Navy’s EFMP, Sailors can rely on various services and professionals to support them and their loves ones, according to LaToya Travis, EFMP program analyst with Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC).
“We want to hear from our Sailors about their experiences and what we can do to better support them and their loved ones,” said Travis. “It is always our goal to consistently improve our services and programs. The input from our Sailors through this anonymous survey will help us achieve that goal.”
Sailors with families with special needs registered in the EFMP in the past 12 months are strongly encouraged to provide their feedback about the program. Although one adult member of the household should complete the survey, program officials encourage spouses to participate as well. Link to the survey: https://surveys.max.gov/index.php/724986?lang=en.
The survey will assess the needs of Sailors and their families, and will provide Navy leadership a better understanding of the overall quality of service received from the program. Participants will also be able to share their experiences with family support services, referrals to military and/or community resources, medical services, special education services, and assignment coordination.
“We are committed to ensuring our Sailors and their families are provided the maximum support possible as they serve our Navy and country,” Travis said. “At the end of the day, we want our Sailors to focus on their mission and rest assured that we are here with the services needed to help them care for their families.”
All of the information provided remains anonymous. Login information is not required. The survey will take approximately 10 to 25 minutes to complete.
The EFMP includes identification of the family member's special needs and enrollment in the program, assignment coordination and family support. The program assists Sailors during the assignment process by addressing the special needs of their exceptional family members and ensuring they are assigned to areas where they can access necessary resources. Special needs include special medical, dental, mental health, developmental or educational requirements, the requirement for adaptive equipment assistive technology devices and services and/or wheelchair accessibility.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!