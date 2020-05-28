Crew of USS Gerald R. Ford Reflects on Fallen Service Members This Memorial Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTIC OCEAN (NNS) -- While the crew of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) works hard, steaming in the Atlantic Ocean for its fourth independent steaming event this year, Americans across the country celebrate Memorial Day, May 25.

Many Americans associate Memorial Day with barbecues, cookouts and pool parties. For service members and their families however, Memorial Day carries a more serious connotation than the start of the summer season.

“The reality is, it’s about remembering folks who have given their lives for their country,” said Capt. J.J. Cummings, Ford’s commanding officer. “I know through the years I’ve lost about eight or nine friends that have been killed in aviation mishaps or killed in combat. I’ll be thinking about them, and I request the rest of the nation to as well.”

Cummings asks that while we enjoy the long weekend and the beginning of summer, we take time to remember the Sailors, Marines, Soldiers and Airmen that have given their lives for their country.