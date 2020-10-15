You have permission to edit this article.
CNO sends a message to the fleet to celebrate the 245th Navy birthday
Commentary

CNO sends a message to the fleet to celebrate the 245th Navy birthday

Navy Birthday 2020 poster

201006-N-BB269-1003 WASHINGTON (Oct. 6, 2020) A digital illustration created for the 245th U.S. Navy Birthday. The graphic features a guided-missile destroyer representing USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) waving a battle ensign breaking through a silhouette of USS Constitution formed by clouds. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

 MC1(SW) Raymond D. Diaz III

Shipmates, this year we are celebrating our 245th Birthday virtually, around the world, together.

Although this birthday is different than in past years, what has not changed is how proud we can be of two and a half centuries of tradition, as well as our Sailors and civilians who continue to build our legacy with family members and loved ones at their side.

Today, Sailors stand the watch from the Western Atlantic to the South China Sea, and from the High North to the South Pacific. Your Navy enables prosperity 24/7/365 - at home and abroad - by helping keep the maritime commons free and open. And I promise you that our allies and partners - as well as your fellow Americans - all sleep better because you are there.

Our birthday is an important occasion because we celebrate our rich past, recognize the accomplishments of our shipmates today, and look to our bright future ahead.

The Navy needs you to be the best that you can be. Serve others. Be courageous. And always remember that America has a great Navy.

Happy 245th Birthday Navy Family. See you in the Fleet, Shipmates.

