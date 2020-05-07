CNAL Military Family Discusses How Distance Learning is Made Easy with Tutor.com

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORFOLK, Va (NNS) -- April is known throughout the DoD as “Month of the Military Child”, a month to celebrate the sacrifices of military children that serve with their parents, at home and overseas.

This April “at home” takes a new meaning with schools around the world closed due to COVID-19.

Some families may find both parents are working from home, not only for their standard jobs, but now taking on extra responsibilities of helping their children with their schoolwork, full-time. Whatever the situation, the DoD recognizes for many, homeschooling is no easy feat and has a program to help.

The program, Tutor.com is a site dedicated for U.S. Military families, recently expanded for DoD-affiliated personnel and their families that provides on-demand, online tutoring and homework help at no cost.

One of those families that have benefited by using this free service is the Andrews family. Master Chief Damage Controlman (SW/AW/IW) Ben Andrews, who is assigned to Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic and discussed utilizing this service for his three children ranging from third grade to ninth grade.