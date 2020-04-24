Change of Command ceremony held

“It was an honor and a privilege to serve as the Rough Raider and previous to that, the Grim Reaper commanding officer supporting F-35C as we focus on first-deployment initiatives and Fleet production” said Covarrubias. “The F-35C is the centerpiece of the carrier air wing and will have a lasting impact on Naval Aviation. I appreciate the work and dedication of all the VFA-125 Sailors and Marines that contributed to that goal. The credit truly belongs to the Rough Raider team.”

Covarrubias relieved McCoy as the commodore for CJSFW shortly after Corrigan assumed command of VFA-125. Commander, Joint Strike Fighter Wing officially opened its doors, August 1, 2018. Its mission is to provide combat-ready F-35C assets that are fully trained, properly manned and well maintained to support and win global maritime engagements. McCoy served as the inaugural Commodore for the Navy’s first Joint Strike Fighter Wing. Since that time, he and his team have accomplished several milestones, including the Safe-for-Flight Operations Certification (SFFOC) of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps first Operational F-35C Squadrons – VFA-147 “Argonauts” and VMFA-314 “Black Knights,” achieving Initial Operational Capability (IOC) for the F-35C, VFA-101 “Grim Reapers” deactivation, the introduction and syllabus completion of the first newly-winged F-35C students, the first carrier-deployed Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS), the graduation of the first F-35C Top Gun Class as well as multiple carrier detachments and other program milestones. McCoy’s next duty assignment is to Commander, Naval Air Forces in San Diego as the Chief of Staff.