Ceremonial Groundbreaking Kicks-Off Construction of New F-35C Hangar

NAS LEMOORE (February 26, 2020) – NAS Lemoore and Harper Construction Company Inc. leadership participated in a groundbreaking ceremony aboard NAS Lemoore, marking the official start of construction on a new F-35C Lightning II hangar.

Building 360, known as “Hangar Six,” will be the second F-35C hangar at NAS Lemoore. This construction project began roughly four months after Harper Construction Company Inc., from San Diego, Calif. was awarded a $95 million dollar, firm-fix price contract for the new facility last September.

“We’re just finished up an F-35 hangar down in Miramar and most of our crew is moving up to Lemoore or this project,” said Ronald D. Harper, founder and chairman of Harper Construction Company, Inc. “We’re very happy to be here. We very much like the base and the people we work with and it’s a good place to be.”