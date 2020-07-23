Carrier Air Wing Seven Conducts Change of Command

Aircraft attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 and CVW-7 perform a flyover of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). In addition to demonstrating the Navy's inherent flexibility and scalability, this evolution provides the opportunity to conduct complex, multi-unit training to enhance maritime interoperability and combat readiness; prepare the Navy to protect our homeland; and preserve and promote peace anywhere around the world.