Blue Ridge Pulls Into Guam for Second Safe Haven Liberty

APRA HARBOR, Guam (NNS) -- U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and embarked 7th Fleet staff pulled into Guam for a Safe Haven Liberty port visit June 11.

The visit is the second of its kind since the ship pulled into Okinawa in May, enhancing liberty options for 7th Fleet ships conducting COVID mitigations.

During Blue Ridge’s liberty, Sailors have access to specific designated areas on the pier and a secured beach on base. This type of port visit is designed to provide the necessary mental and physical relaxation that the crew needs in order to better perform their jobs and feel rejuvenated allowing for quality of life liberty, boosting crew morale, readiness, and effectiveness while mitigating the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Blue Ridge’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation committee has worked diligently to ensure that while in port, Sailors will have access to areas of the base and have entertainment available all while inside the safe zone.

“Just like in Okinawa, our goal is to maintain a COVID-free bubble while providing the crew with a much needed opportunity to relax,” said Blue Ridge’s senior MWR representative, Chief Navy Counselor Min Jun.