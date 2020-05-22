2019 Sailors of the Year Recognized for Outstanding Achievement and Promotion

Every year the office of the Master Chief Petty Officer hosts a week-long series of events recognizing the Sailors of the Year in the nation’s capital. But due to safety and health concerns, this year’s events were shifted to localized events, to minimize risk and respect social distancing measures.



Although the annual SOY recognition was cancelled, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, Russell Smith still wanted to make sure the Navy’s top SOYs could be recognized for their achievement. Notably, each recipient will also be meritoriously promoted to Chief Petty Officer during their respective Fleet ceremony.

The 2019 SOYs who are slated for advancement are:

- Chief Aviation Structural Mechanic Carolina Berrio, U.S. Fleet Forces Sea Sailor of the Year

- Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Jason C. Webley, U.S. Pacific Fleet Sea Sailor of the Year

- Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Kimber N. Dominguez, Navy Shore Sailor of the Year

- Chief Naval Air Crewman Mechanical Amanda Alcantar, Navy Reserve Sailor of the Year

“These four Sailors of the Year represent the best of our Navy,” said Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday. “These Sailors have demonstrated the highest standards, and have proven themselves by their performance, knowledge, and leadership on the deck plates time and again. I could not be more proud to have them leading our Navy as Chief Petty Officers.”

MCPON echoed CNO’s sentiments.

"These Sailors reflect a level of performance that clearly demonstrates readiness to be Chief Petty Officers. Their technical expertise within their specific rating and specialty, as well as their performance as leaders across the breadth of the Navy community in which they live and serve, has led to their selection as Sailors of the Year and subsequent promotion to Chief Petty Officer" said MCPON Smith. "I’m proud to welcome them to the Mess, and I know these new Chiefs are keenly aware that this advancement is not a reward - rather, it is a clear recognition that they are ready for increased responsibility and accountability, an opportunity to do more for the Navy. I’m excited to see them step up to even greater challenges – leveraging those anchors, with an unselfish focus, to have an even greater impact on our Navy.”

The Sailor of the Year Program has recognized Sailors who represent the best of our Navy for almost 50 years. The program was established in 1972 by the Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and MCPON John Whittet to recognize outstanding Atlantic and Pacific Fleet and top Shore Sailors of the Year.